Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School

Baltimore City School Officials announced that a student is in custody after two people were injured in a fight at Carver Vocational-Technical High School.
The student, who is female, was not identified by age or grade at this time it is not immediately clear what charges she will face.
Officials said a teacher and a student were cut by a sharp object at the high school around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A lockdown soon followed at the school.
Neither of the injuries were life-threatening.
