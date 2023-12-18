Nicki Minaj Scores Third No. 1 Album on Billboard’s Hot 200 Chart

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is continuing to solidify her spot as the queen of rap, as her new album, Pink Friday 2, is officially number one on Billboard’s Hot 200 chart.

Ironically, the rapper’s first number one album was Pink Friday back in 2011, followed by Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, which was released in 2012.

However, this newest album is making even more history, with it selling more than 228,000 copies in its first week, according to Billboard. As the largest album sale week for a woman in this decade, Pink Friday 2 and Nicki Minaj have now broken Foxy Brown’s record of having the most number one albums by a female rap artist. Nicki is also now the first female rapper to have multiple number one albums in multiple decades.