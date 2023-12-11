Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Nicki Minaj Is Coming To Baltimore!

Published on December 11, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The queen of the Barbz Nicki Minaj has officially announced the  lineup for her 2024 “Pink Friday 2 World Tour!” While we’re excited for the whole tour, we’re even more excited that she’s coming to Baltimore Tue Apr 02. Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Dec. 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

Check out all the dates/stops below,

“Pink Friday 2” Tour:

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA  – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 22 –  Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tue Mar 26 –  Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 –  Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close