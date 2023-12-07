Kodak Black Reportedly Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Kodak Black is back in the news and back in trouble with the law! The rapper was reportedly arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence. This clearly isn’t a good look for Kodak considering he was just arrested in 2022 for reportedly having 30 Oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He was then charged for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking in Oxycodone 14 less than 25 grams.
Further details about his Thursday arrest have not been made.
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well
-
Nardo Wick’s Weed Carriers Knocked Out Fan Seeking Picture, X Is Appalled
-
Angela Simmons Looks Like Money On Stage With Yo Gotti During A D.C. Stop Of The ‘Gangsta Art Tour’
-
Holiday Cash! Here's How You Could Be Our $3,000 Grand Prize Winner This Holiday Season!
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together