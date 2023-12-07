Listen Live
Kodak Black Reportedly Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Published on December 7, 2023

Kodak Black IN Concert

Kodak Black is back in the news and back in trouble with the law! The rapper was reportedly arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence. This clearly isn’t a good look for Kodak considering he was just arrested in 2022 for reportedly having 30 Oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He was then charged for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking in Oxycodone 14 less than 25 grams.

Further details about his Thursday arrest have not been made.

