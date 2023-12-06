What started as a road trip to Baltimore to possibly purchase a car ended in tragedy for a car-loving teen from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who was fatally shot while driving away after deciding not to buy the vehicle.
Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, 18, was killed Nov. 26 after he and a friend made the 80-mile drive down to West Baltimore to see if they wanted to purchase a 2006 Acura TL they saw advertised on Facebook Marketplace. Ricardo was a senior at J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster and loved football in addition to cars, according to his obituary.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Pennsylvania teen killed in West Baltimore after deciding not to buy car from Facebook seller
