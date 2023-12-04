Baltimore Police Investigating Reports Of Gunfire Inside Harbor East Cinemas On Saturday Night

Baltimore Police investigated a report of gunfire inside Harbor East Cinemas on Saturday evening.
No injuries were reported and at this time, there is no suspect information available.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Officers on the scene entered the theater with tactical gear and people were interviewed outside of the theatre.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well
-
Nardo Wick’s Weed Carriers Knocked Out Fan Seeking Picture, X Is Appalled
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
Do You Have What It Takes?! Register For Your Chance To Be A Q-Jay For A Day At Winter Fest!
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 Soul Train Awards
-
Register For Your Chance To Win $300 For Your Car Note!