Angel Reese Set To Return LSU Court After 4-Game Absence

Angel Reese fans get ready!!! After being absent for 4 games, LSU coach Kim Mulkey said during Wednesday’s press conference “Angel’s back. After being benched for the second half of LSU’s fourth game of the season against Kent State, she’s back just in time for their matchup with No. 9 Virginia Tech on Thursday night.
Coach Kim said,
“It’s a boost having her back,” she’s a tremendous player, one of the best in the country. She gives us a good matchup with [Elizabeth] Kitley, but it’s not just for this game — it’s for the rest of the season.”
https://www.espn.com/core/video/iframe/_/id/39006760/endcard/false
