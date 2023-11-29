Kanye West Song “Vultures” Ripped By Jewish Groups As Antisemitic

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ye aka Kanye West performed a new song over the weekend in Dubai, which has earned him the ire of Jewish groups citing his degrading and antisemitic lyrics.

Ye was spotted in Dubai taking the stage during a show featuring Lil Durk at BLU Dubai nightclub Sunday (Nov. 26) where he was joined by Ty Dolla $ign. The trio then performed a new song featuring Ye called “Vultures.” The club had posted clips of the performance through its Instagram Stories, with one featuring the rapper saying, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f*cked a Jewish b*tch.”

That line sparked outrage online, with Jewish advocacy groups leading the charge against the controversial rapper. “At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew-hatred,” a spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League said to a representative for TMZ.

“To fuel the flames of antisemitism and promote such bile to his millions of followers, especially at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is unforgivable,” said Richard Hirschhaut, a spokesperson for the American Jewish Committee, adding that while this isn’t new behavior for Kanye West, this time around “seems particularly pathetic and sad.”

According to reports, “Vultures” (which apparently is Ye’s first official release since July of last year) was first aired to the public on Chicago radio station Power 92 on Nov. 17. The song hasn’t made it to streaming platforms yet. The controversy over the lyric adds to the bevy of antisemitic remarks that Ye has engaged in ever since making a post on X, formerly Twitter, last October.

That led to the “Father Stretch My Hands” rapper being kicked off the platform (he would be reinstated after Elon Musk bought the company), having his deals with adidas and Gap terminated and costing him his billionaire status. It only got worse in December when he appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars show and praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

