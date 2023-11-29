Listen Live
Maryland Is Ranked 6th Best State For Job Opportunities

Published on November 29, 2023

WalletHub has released its 2023’s Best & Worst States for Jobs and Maryland has landed at number 6! WalletHub compared 50 other states, Washington is the best state for jobs overall this year, Virginia, Utah, Vermont and Florida are also not to far behind.

WalletHub reports,

the U.S. labor market remains strong with the addition of 150,000 jobs in October 2023, and the unemployment rate remains well below pandemic levels at 3.9%.

