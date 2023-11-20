What Happened To Shakeira Rucker? Black Mother’s Body Found In Florida Storage Unit

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The body of a Florida Black woman and mother of four has been found by police after days of searching.

According to WESH 2, the body of 37-year-old Shakeira Rucker was found in a Self Storage unit in Apopka, Florida, after a resident reported a bad odor coming from the unit.

The storage unit was allegedly registered to Rucker’s estranged husband Cory Hill.

Police say that Rucker died from apparent gunshot wounds but are waiting on a full autopsy report for confirmation.

During a press conference on Sunday, Sheriff John Mina expressed his condolences to Shakeira Rucker’s family.

“My heart breaks, I can’t imagine the pain and suffering [her family] have been enduring this past week,” the sheriff said. “We were all hoping for a different outcome.”

Mina also said that Rucker’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Although there has not been an official arrest in the case, authorities say Cory Hill is their primary suspect and is already in jail for attempted murder and shooting at a former girlfriend.

Sheriff Mina believes it’s only a matter of time before they charge Hill.

“He [Hill] could have stopped a lot of the pain and suffering of her family by talking to investigators in the very beginning…he had to have known we would eventually find her in there, it’s very disappointing,” he said.

According to her family, Shakeira Rucker was last seen Saturday, Nov. 11. She last told her family she was headed home after picking up food when she disappeared. Investigators say Rucker was last seen Saturday night with Cory Hill at a restaurant in Polk County. Earlier in the week, police released an image of the two at a restaurant before Rucker’s life was taken.

Her family also said they were disappointed Hill has been silent about Rucker’s disappearance.

“It’s very disappointing because you know my sister’s whereabouts, but you’re not talking, you’re not telling us anything,” Rucker’s brother, Clarence Thornton told WESH.

Shakeira’s mom, Elaine Rucker also voiced her disappointment.

“I’m just upset and disappointed, you know, because if she is alive, just tell us so we can get her in time,” she said.

From WESH 2:

Court records that show Hill was previously convicted and sent to prison for murder.

A video showed Hill in December 1992 in Suffolk, Virginia. He was featured in a news report after his car was stolen with his 23-month-old daughter inside.

She was thrown out the window but fortunately survived.

SEE ALSO:

‘Policies Were Violated’: Alabama Police Chief Blames Cops In Death Of Black Man

Justice For Manny Ellis: In Police Murder Trial, Video Contradicts Cops’ Claims About Unarmed Black Man

The post What Happened To Shakeira Rucker? Black Mother’s Body Found In Florida Storage Unit appeared first on NewsOne.

What Happened To Shakeira Rucker? Black Mother’s Body Found In Florida Storage Unit was originally published on newsone.com