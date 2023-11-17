Drone That Delayed Ravens Game Now Being Investigated By The FAA

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Who seen that drone over top of the Ravens stadium Thursday night? Well if you didn’t see it I’m sur you noticed the delay in the Ravens-Bengals game in the second quarter. After spotting the drone that led officials to temporality delay the game and now that has led to an investigation.

The Baltimore Banner reports,

In a statement Friday, representatives for the Maryland Stadium Authority said security and Maryland State Police were able to locate the unnamed drone pilot and directed them to immediately land the drone. The individual was unaware of the restrictions and did not have a waiver to operate the drone during the game. Authorities have since forwarded details of the incident to the FAA’s law enforcement assistance program. According to the FAA, drones cannot be flown within 3 miles of a stadium starting one hour before a scheduled game until one hour after the event ends for any National Football League or Major League Baseball game. That’s also the case for NCAA Division One Football games and NASCAR Sprint Cup, Indy Car or Champ Series races.

Drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines that exceed $30,000.