Sitting at his corner locker, right tackle Morgan Moses sorted through the pile of cleats on the ground in front of him. With the Ravens wearing what quarterback Lamar Jackson deemed the “sexy” all-black uniforms for their Thursday night game, he knows he’s got to look his best with all eyes on M&T Bank Stadium.
“This all-black uniform on a blackout game, it’s special,” Moses said. “There’s something about that all black with the black shiny helmets. You can switch the cleats up, you can get funky with the cleats. Definitely looking forward to it because when those lights are out and bright on Thursday night, everybody’s looking, everybody’s watching.”
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens chatter: Ravens ready to look their best in ‘sexy’ all-black uniforms
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
Country Grammar: Celebrating Nelly’s 49th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Him Over The Years
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Spin The Block Season: 7 Celeb Couples Who Rekindled Their Romance
-
Jada Kingdom Denies Servicing Pardi While He Dated Meg Thee Stallion, X Investigates
-
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for National Sandwich Day