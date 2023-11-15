Listen Live
Ravens chatter: Ravens ready to look their best in ‘sexy’ all-black uniforms

Published on November 15, 2023

NFL: NOV 05 Seahawks at Ravens

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Sitting at his corner locker, right tackle Morgan Moses sorted through the pile of cleats on the ground in front of him. With the Ravens wearing what quarterback Lamar Jackson deemed the “sexy” all-black uniforms for their Thursday night game, he knows he’s got to look his best with all eyes on M&T Bank Stadium.

“This all-black uniform on a blackout game, it’s special,” Moses said. “There’s something about that all black with the black shiny helmets. You can switch the cleats up, you can get funky with the cleats. Definitely looking forward to it because when those lights are out and bright on Thursday night, everybody’s looking, everybody’s watching.”

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens chatter: Ravens ready to look their best in ‘sexy’ all-black uniforms

 

