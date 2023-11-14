The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced that they won’t be holding its ZooLights event this year.
The Zoo said it will be replacing it instead with a series of events called Holly-Days Weekends in hopes that the new events will help highlight the animals more.
Spokesperson Mike Evitts said in a statement:
“ZooLights was a good fit for us during the pandemic. As the pandemic went away we added more in-person elements to ZooLights but, because it happened after dark, visitors weren’t able to see the animals we care for. We planned Holly-Days to help visitors have fun and get to enjoy the animals here that are out during the winter. We unveiled a new holiday promotion to replace ZooLights, called Holly-Days. It takes place over four weekends starting right after Thanksgiving. Each weekend has a different theme with lots of fun things for kids and adults.”
The Holly-Days events will launch on Nov. 24. Additionally, the themed weekends will involve a Festive Kick-Off, The Grinch of Zooville, Hanukkah Happenings, and Frozen Wild.
Click here for more information.
