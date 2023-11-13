Listen Live
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned

Published on November 13, 2023

Inner Harbor and Baltimore Skyline

The Ice Rink at the Inner Harbor has returned!

The rink opened this past weekend and will remain open until Jan. 15, 2024.

General admission is $15, and admission for seniors and military members is $12. Skate rental is included in the price, but bring your own for $3 off admission.

A season pass for the rink is $100, with the cost of skate rentals included.

Below are the hours of operation:

  • Monday through Thursday, Noon -10:00 p.m.
  • Friday,  Noon – 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here to the Waterfront Partnership’s website to find holiday hours, buy tickets, and learn more about holiday events on the waterfront.

