Police have arrested a man in the deadly shooting of David Boykin, a rising local rapper who was best known around Baltimore as President Davo.
Earl Lee, 27, of Mid-Govans, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first- and second-degree assault and related offenses, according to court records. The Baltimore Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force detained him on Wednesday after he reported to a probation appointment.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Police arrest man in deadly shooting of popular Baltimore rapper President Davo
