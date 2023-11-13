Listen Live
Local

Police arrest man in deadly shooting of popular Baltimore rapper President Davo

Published on November 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Police have arrested a man in the deadly shooting of David Boykin, a rising local rapper who was best known around Baltimore as President Davo.

Earl Lee, 27, of Mid-Govans, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first- and second-degree assault and related offenses, according to court records. The Baltimore Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force detained him on Wednesday after he reported to a probation appointment.

Related Stories

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Police arrest man in deadly shooting of popular Baltimore rapper President Davo

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close