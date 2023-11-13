Listen Live
Krispy Kreme Giving Away A Dozen Free Donuts Today For World Kindness Day

Published on November 13, 2023

It’s World Kindness Day and Krispy Kreme is giving away something yummy and kind! Krispy Kreme is giving out a dozen donuts for free in honor of the day on Monday, Nov. 13. However you have to move fast because it’s only to the first 500 people, at a location near you. The best part about it all is the company said customers can claim the free donuts without making a purchase, the offer is limited to one per guest, in-store and drive thru only.

