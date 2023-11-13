Krispy Kreme Giving Away A Dozen Free Donuts Today For World Kindness Day

It’s World Kindness Day and Krispy Kreme is giving away something yummy and kind! Krispy Kreme is giving out a dozen donuts for free in honor of the day on Monday, Nov. 13. However you have to move fast because it’s only to the first 500 people, at a location near you. The best part about it all is the company said customers can claim the free donuts without making a purchase, the offer is limited to one per guest, in-store and drive thru only.
