Baltimore Police officers on routine patrol in the Millhill neighborhood of West Baltimore shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them and refused numerous orders to drop his weapon, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers from the Southwest District encountered a man they believed to be armed at around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue. The officers, at least some of whom were part of the District Action Team, attempted to detain the man before he fled. One officer attempted to tackle him as they fell onto some steps.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore Police fatally shoot man who they say pointed a gun at them; officer also injured