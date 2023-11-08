The holidays are here, and with them comes the best excuse to support your friends and neighbors by shopping locally.
In a typical year, we buy almost all of our holiday gifts from area vendors, not only because it boosts Baltimore’s small-business community but because it provides for a more intimate gift-exchanging experience that can’t always be sourced with goods from the big-box stores.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: 8 places to shop for holiday gifts in Baltimore City
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Country Grammar: Celebrating Nelly’s 49th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Him Over The Years
-
Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023