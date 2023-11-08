November 9th Is Officially “Wu-Tang Clan Day” In N.Y.C

New York City mayor Eric Adams has officially declared November 9th as “Wu-Tang Clan Day,” to honor the iconic rap group. The day won’t just come with a congratulations either, to celebrate the Empire State Building will be lit black and yellow! The date is also very nostalgic, November 9th marks the 30th anniversary of their release Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).
Happy WU DAY!
