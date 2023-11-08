Coppin State University Launches Housing Initiative For Low-Income Students

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City and Coppin launched the Student Housing Initiative on Tuesday, a new program that will provide low-income students with vouchers to live in tenant-based housing.

The new initiative is an investment by the HABC, valued at around $600,000 over four years.

“We know housing can be a major barrier preventing low-income students from earning a college degree,” said Janet Abrahams, HABC’s President and CEO. “Our partnership with Coppin State University has created a unique initiative to break down this barrier and provide students with resources that they might not otherwise realize.”

Students apart of the program will pay the highest of 10% of gross monthly income, 30% of adjusted monthly income or a $25 minimum rent and will have recertifications completed on a biennial basis during their participation in the program.

Eligibility for the program is based on the following requirements:

Graduate from a Baltimore City high school,

Qualify as an independent student using HUD’s independent student criteria,

Matriculate in a four- or five-year college program located within HABC’s jurisdiction,

Full-time student enrollment, and maintain at least a 2.5 GPA

“We are pleased to partner with HABC to initiate this important housing program,” said Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins. “As a leader in urban higher education, we pride ourselves on being an institution that is in tune with our students’ needs and we are committed to providing holistic support mechanisms to address these needs and ensure their success. This program affords us yet another opportunity to address a student challenge — housing insecurity.”

Utility allowances will also be provided to students where the cost of utilities is not included in the rent.