Nicki Minaj Sparks Remy Ma Collab Rumors

Did Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma just make up? Many fans in hip hop have been on this rollercoaster of rap beef between the two rap icons and well it looks like the two may have made amends for a much needed collaboration. Nicki posted Remy Ma’s verse from Big Pun’s song “Ms. Martin.

“Look over your shoulder, I’m in da rover, it’s over b–tch.” Under the lyrics Nicki posted Pink Friday 2 December 8th release date also shared directly under.