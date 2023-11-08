Listen Live
Nicki Minaj Sparks Remy Ma Collab Rumors

Published on November 8, 2023

Remy Ma/ Nicki Minaj Collage

Source: J. Countess/ Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Did Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma just make up? Many fans in hip hop have been on this rollercoaster of rap beef between the two rap icons and well it looks like the two may have made amends for a much needed collaboration. Nicki posted Remy Ma’s verse from Big Pun’s song “Ms. Martin.

“Look over your shoulder, I’m in da rover, it’s over b–tch.” Under the lyrics Nicki posted Pink Friday 2 December 8th release date also shared directly under.

