Listen Live
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Chris Brown Releases Track List for New Album

Published on November 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Chris Brown is gearing up to release another hot album, and it’s all about the numbers. The number 11, to be exact.

The singer recently took to Instagram to reveal the track list for the project, 11:11, which he plans to release Saturday, November 11. The album has an A-side, slated for release at 11am that day, and a B-side, at 11pm, both with 11 songs. In August, Chris revealed that the number 11 was significant to him considering the fact that this will be his 11th studio album.

Related Stories

Getting into the features, Chris Brown enlisted the help of Fridayy, Future, and Byron Messia. He also hinted at a few other features on the album, but listeners will have to wait to see who they are once it drops.

11:11 follows Breezy, Chris’ 2022 project, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close