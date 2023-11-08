Chris Brown Releases Track List for New Album

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown is gearing up to release another hot album, and it’s all about the numbers. The number 11, to be exact.

The singer recently took to Instagram to reveal the track list for the project, 11:11, which he plans to release Saturday, November 11. The album has an A-side, slated for release at 11am that day, and a B-side, at 11pm, both with 11 songs. In August, Chris revealed that the number 11 was significant to him considering the fact that this will be his 11th studio album.

Getting into the features, Chris Brown enlisted the help of Fridayy, Future, and Byron Messia. He also hinted at a few other features on the album, but listeners will have to wait to see who they are once it drops.

11:11 follows Breezy, Chris’ 2022 project, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.