Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-7-2023]

Published on November 7, 2023

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Hux Spirits LLC

Business Description: “Loaded With Promise.”

Business Website: https://huxspirits.com/

Soul Trivia

Business Description: “Black Trivia at Your fingertips! Search Soul Trivia in your App store.”

Business Website: https://www.blacktrivianetwork.com/

Color by HBL

Business Description: “Add a colorful statement to any outfit! Accessorize with Color by HBL.com. Shop Color by HBL.com”

Business Website: https://www.colorbyhbl.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-7-2023]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

