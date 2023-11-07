Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a great time to be a Baltimore Ravens fan: We have the best record in the AFC North division and just beat the Seattle Seahawks in a humiliating manner this weekend. Odell Beckham Jr., though, had even more to celebrate as he enjoyed his 31st birthday on Sunday by scoring a touchdown — his first since the 2021 Super Bowl, when he was on the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham celebrated his recent six-pointer in a truly Baltimore way: by doing the Park Heights Strut. The dance consists of a two-step or “strut,” followed by several other unique leg motions and a spin. Since the wide receiver joined the Ravens, he quickly adapted to the community of the city by hosting youth camps here and taking on a leadership role for the team. He told reporters after the Seahawks game that he originally had a different touchdown celebration in mind, but that “there’s so much that I want to do for this team, organization and also the city of Baltimore. They’ve embraced me in the culture and that’s all I want to do is be able to put on for them, make them proud and just see where we go from there.”

