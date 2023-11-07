Rest easy, Lamar Jackson is “completely fine,” coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
The quarterback took a hit in the third quarter on a fourth-and-2 play and was slow to get up. Although he stayed on the field for the rest of the drive, he was shaking his leg and obviously testing it out.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Lamar Jackson is ‘completely fine’ after apparent leg injury, Harbaugh says
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Country Grammar: Celebrating Nelly’s 49th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Him Over The Years
-
Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]