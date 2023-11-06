Baltimore City Leaders Address Rise In Car Thefts & Car Jackings

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott along with city leaders spoke Monday morning about the growing problem of car thefts across the region.

During a press conference, Mayor Scott announced that Hyundai and Kia models make up over 68% of the vehicles stolen in Baltimore City.

He stated that he’s tasked members of his administration with ramping up existing efforts to combat car thefts, focusing on prevention, deterrence, enforcement, and continuing legal action against negligent manufacturers.

In May, Baltimore City joined a lawsuit against Hyundai blaming hundreds of car thefts in the city this year on the companies’ alleged cost-cutting measures.

Baltimore Police will be distributing free steering wheel locks at Northwood Elementary School on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.,and at the Hollinswood Shopping Center on Nov. 15 from 4-7 p.m.

Drivers must prevent valid identification, be a city resident, and own a Hyundai or Kia to receive a wheel lock.

Additionally, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the city will be working with the two manufacturers, in early 2024, to install anti-theft devices in vehicles to prevent theft. At this time, Baltimore Police continue to crack down on car thefts and have made over 600 stolen auto arrests this year.