Baltimore City Leaders Address Rise In Car Thefts & Car Jackings

Mayor Brandon Scott along with city leaders spoke Monday morning about the growing problem of car thefts across the region.
During a press conference, Mayor Scott announced that Hyundai and Kia models make up over 68% of the vehicles stolen in Baltimore City.
He stated that he’s tasked members of his administration with ramping up existing efforts to combat car thefts, focusing on prevention, deterrence, enforcement, and continuing legal action against negligent manufacturers.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
In May, Baltimore City joined a lawsuit against Hyundai blaming hundreds of car thefts in the city this year on the companies’ alleged cost-cutting measures.
Baltimore Police will be distributing free steering wheel locks at Northwood Elementary School on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.,and at the Hollinswood Shopping Center on Nov. 15 from 4-7 p.m.
Drivers must prevent valid identification, be a city resident, and own a Hyundai or Kia to receive a wheel lock.
Additionally, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the city will be working with the two manufacturers, in early 2024, to install anti-theft devices in vehicles to prevent theft. At this time, Baltimore Police continue to crack down on car thefts and have made over 600 stolen auto arrests this year.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Country Grammar: Celebrating Nelly’s 49th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Him Over The Years
-
Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]