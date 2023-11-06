Man On Scooter Killed After Being Struck By MTA Bus In Downtown Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man riding on a scooter died after he was struck by an MTA bus Sunday evening near the Inner Harbor.
According to police, the man was struck by the bus shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pratt and Light streets. The bus then crashed into a light pole.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The man died at the scene, according to officers. The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Reports state that the bus ended up partially on the sidewalk near a bank. The front driver’s side windshield was smashed.
Police have not said what led up to the crash.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Country Grammar: Celebrating Nelly’s 49th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Him Over The Years
-
Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]