Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for National Sandwich Day

Published on November 4, 2023

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

Popeyes is celebrating National Sandwich Day with some more freebies! Popeyes announced that they’re offering a chicken sandwich BOGO deal, customers who buy one chicken sandwich combo can get a chicken sandwich for free. Popeyes chicken sandwich combos come with the sandwich, a drink and a side such as Cajun fries, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, biscuits and more.

The deal lasts from Nov. 2 through Nov. 12 and can only be ordered through the Popeyes mobile app for pick-up or delivery.

