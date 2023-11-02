Domino’s Is Giving Out Free Pizza To Customers With Student Loans

Domino’s is putting on for the folks with college debt! The pizza chain announced that they will give away $1 million worth of free pizza to all customers with student loans, the initiative is part of Domino’s Emergency Pizza program. The program offers those with outstanding student loans to apply for one free medium pizza with two toppings.
The senior vice president Kate Trumbull,
“When life gives you loans, Domino’s gives you free pizza!”
Now through Feb. 11, customers can order the pizza for free as long as they are reward members.
