Cup Noodles Is Making A Major Change

Your Cup Noodles may not look like the picture above but it is getting a facelift. The Ramen Cup Noodles cup is giving its packaging its first major makeover in 50 years, kicking off in 2024. The cups will be made from paper rather than Styrofoam, making the packaging more environmentally friendly. Now for the first time ever, the ramen can now be made in the microwave, eliminating the need for boiling hot water.
Although most of us have all been microwaving our cups (shrug).
