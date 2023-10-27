92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Dwight Howard is in the middle of an ongoing lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted a man over the summer and orchestrated an unwelcomed threesome, and now he’s speaking out. After Mase discussed the matter on his podcast with co-host Cam’Ron, Dwight Howard has choice words in response.

Earlier this week on the It Is What It Is talk show with Cam’Ron and Mase, the Harlem rapper and broadcaster mentioned Howard’s situation involving a man named Stephen Harper bringing a lawsuit against him. In Harper’s lawsuit, he alleges that Howard invited him to his home for a physical encounter but was blindsided by a transperson by the name of Kitty which Harper didn’t initially agree with.

Mase, as it usually happens on It Is What It Is, had their unique take on the situation with the host noting that if the act was indeed consensual, nothing about bringing in another person without their knowledge would come off as consent.

Check out Mase’s side of things in the video below from It Is What It Is. Start at the 43:00-minute mark for the comments referenced above.

Catching wind of Mase’s comments, Howard appeared to have responded via Instagram Live, telling onlookers like Mr. Betha to mind their beeswax. You can watch his response courtesy of @shannonsharpeee’s X account below.

Photo: Getty

Dwight Howard Fires Back At Mase Over Comments About Sexual Assault Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com