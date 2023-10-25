Baltimore County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway On Halloween

The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway amid a rise in vehicle thefts in Baltimore.
Baltimore County residents who own a 2011-2022 Hyundai vehicle with a “turn-key-to-start” ignition can stop by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Essex Precinct on October 31 and receive a free wheel lock.
Additionally, Kia owners can also receive wheel locks.
The locks will be handed out from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
