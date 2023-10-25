Baltimore Topgolf Listed For Sale Nearly One Year After Opening

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Topgolf is up for sale!

Nearly a year after it opened in downtown, the business is listed at more than $59.3 million, according to Matthews Real Estate Investment Services.

The location still has 19 years remaining on its initial 20-year lease.

Topgolf Baltimore opened last year on Oct. 28.

The venue has three levels and employs more than 500 associates.

The 65,000-square-foot Baltimore site is the third in Maryland with other locations in Germantown and National Harbor.