Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Ty Dolla Sign Announces Multi Stadium Event With Kanye West

Published on October 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
G-Eazy Endless Summer Tour: Lil Uzi ,Ty Dolla Sign , Murda Beatz , P-Lo , Halsey

Source: C.McGraw / Victoria Said It / C.McGraw / Victoria Said It

Well it looks like this Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West project they have been working on is finally about to be released! Ty posted a message on Instagram teasing a multi stadium listening event! However he didn’t give an album release date, but at least we’ll get to hear it. The question still exist if we’ll only get a joint album or both rumored solo projects. Either way I guess we’ll find out on Nov 3rd!

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close