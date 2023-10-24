Ty Dolla Sign Announces Multi Stadium Event With Kanye West

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Well it looks like this Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West project they have been working on is finally about to be released! Ty posted a message on Instagram teasing a multi stadium listening event! However he didn’t give an album release date, but at least we’ll get to hear it. The question still exist if we’ll only get a joint album or both rumored solo projects. Either way I guess we’ll find out on Nov 3rd!