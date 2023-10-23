Lil Baby Denies Performing Sexual Act In Viral Video

Rapper Lil Baby was the topic of discussion on Twitter over the weekend! If you seen his name trending, then you most likely seen the viral video that went along with it. In the clip, a man was performing a sexual act on another man, and somehow people started claiming that man was Lil Baby.
Well Lil Baby shutdown all the rumors & said “Y’all gotta stop using my name and likeness when you get bored,” check out his full post below.
