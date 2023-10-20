Ever since getting his official big break as a teen with the T.I.-assisted 2010 single, “U Must Be Crazy,” new age R&B sensation Jacquees has been working diligently to fulfill his self-proclaimed moniker as “King Of R&B.”

While he’s still got some years, career accolades, and, well, the likes of Usher to surpass before he can truly claim the title, the work he’s been putting in on his current Sincerely For You Tour is making that dream look more and more like a reality — for his generation, at least!

RELATED: Jeezy Explains The Healing Process Of Writing His New Book ‘Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe’

Now at 29, the Atlanta native has so much in store for his career that we just had to have him come through the POTC studio to give us the latest updates. In addition to working on new music, Jacquees is also thinking about getting into acting, building his late-night TV performance resume and getting his name in the nominee categories more frequently (and actually winning!) at some of these big award shows. With just two to his name, one for “R&B Song of the Year” at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards for his breakout single “B.E.D.” and another for “Best Male R&B/Pop Artist” at the 2020 BET Awards, we’d say it’s long overdue.

Watch the full interview with Jacquees via Posted On The Corner below, where he also explains why his Platinum-selling 2017 single “At The Club” with Dej Loaf was the easiest hit record in his career:

The post Jacquees Talks ‘Sincerely For You’ Tour, Working With Future And His Easiest Hit To Record appeared first on Black America Web.

Jacquees Talks ‘Sincerely For You’ Tour, Working With Future And His Easiest Hit To Record was originally published on blackamericaweb.com