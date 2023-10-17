Listen Live
Former NFL Star Terrell Owens Struck By Car

Published on October 17, 2023

LA Fitness Celebrity VIP Reception - Woodland Hills, CA

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Former NFL baller Terrell Owens was hit by a car on Monday night, reportedly following an altercation during a pickup basketball game. Sources say a man he had the argument with, drove the vehicle right into Owens knee. No arrests have been made, however the driver could be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Thankfully he did need any medical attention.

 

 

