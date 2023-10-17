92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar

Business Description: “Hillsmere were it feels like home!”

Business Website: IG -hillsmererestaurant_bar FB Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar

Level Higher Hauling & Junk Removal

Business Description: “Call us for hauling and junk removal service that’s a level higher than the rest.”

Business Website: https://levelhigherhauling.com/

Charlotte B. Closet

Business Description: “This is not your ordinary Thrift Store.”

Business Website: https://charlottebcloset.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-17-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com