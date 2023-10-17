Kanye West Allegedly Looking for Distributors for New Album

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is still gearing up to release his new project, which will be his first since his anti-semitic comments went viral, landing him in hot water with many of his business partners. However, according to reports, he’s facing some challenges with locking in a new music distributor.

Kanye’s former music distributor, Def Jam, which is owned by Universal Music Group, dropped the rapper in 2021 in light of his previous comments. As a result, Kanye has reportedly been looking to partner with some smaller distributors, but those potential companies are allegedly weighing the pros and cons of the backlash they may receive from signing the rapper.

According to Billboard, the new project was slated to be released on October 13 but has been delayed for unspecified reasons. One can reasonably assume that the postponement may be because of the distributor challenges he’s facing. However, he’s recently been spotted in the studio with Ty Dolla Sign, and those who have listened to Kanye’s work say it’s his best work yet.