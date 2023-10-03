At Least Four Shot At Morgan State University; Shelter In Place Issued

Baltimore Police are currently on the scene of a confirmed shooting at Morgan State University.
The Baltimore Police Department announced on Tuesday evening that its officers are responding to a report of an active shooter. Everyone has been asked to shelter in place and avoid the area, police shared in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Multiple people have been injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
CBS News reports that the shooter was shooting out of a dorm window.
Stay with us for updates. This is a developing story.
