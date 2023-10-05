Listen Live
Winter Fest

92Q’s WINTER FEST 2023: CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR PRESALE TICKETS NOW!!

Published on October 5, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
92Q Winter Fest 2023 Announcement Graphics

Source: 92Q / R1

 92Q’s Winter Fest is back and you don’t want to miss this!

The one & only Lil Wayne will be turning the city up and he’s bringing some friends with him too!  Meet us at the CFG Bank Arena on Saturday, Dec. 16!

USE CODE WEEZY AT CHECKOUT TO SECURE YOUR TICKETS TODAY!!

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! 

 

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close