Leaked Audio Reveals Kanye West Bashing Cardi B

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

One thing about the internet, it loves digging up old stuff to get everyone riled up, and Kanye West is its latest victim.

In a newly surfaced documentary clip from 2018, Kanye West is caught ranting about Cardi B, the newest female rapper in the game at that time. The clip has already been shared by several blogs, and lets just say that what Kanye had to say about the rap star wasn’t anything nice.

In the video, Kanye is talking on the phone to an unidentified person, saying, “Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati … She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing.”

Check out the full clip below:

However, in all fairness, this is certainly a different tune than what Kanye West was singing back in 2022. Seemingly in response to the viral video clip, Cardi B posted another old video clip of Kanye’s interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, in which he spoke very highly of her.

“My cousins was saying come by here yesterday but I was finishing that verse for your girl,” he said, referring to Cardi. “I always believed in her since she was on the show, period.”

Kanye West is featured on Cardi B’s Hot Shit record, which she released in 2022.