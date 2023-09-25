Baltimore Subway To Get New Railcars For The First Time In 40 Years

Last week, the Maryland Transit Administration unveiled the first of 78 new railcars that will be coming to the Metro SubwayLink line.
The new Hitachi trains will replace the subway’s current fleet of 100 railcars that debuted in 1983.
Baltimore has operated with all original railcars since. The MTA said that they will introduce the railcars in a phased approach, with six entering service by the end of 2024 and the full overhaul complete by the end of 2026.
Check them out below:
“This is the first new railcar for Baltimore-area transit in nearly 30 years & is the first step towards improved efficiency and reliability,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold in a separate tweet, appearing to reference both Metro and Baltimore’s north-south light rail system, which opened in 1992.
The MTA will use the two newly arrived railcars to conduct tests over the course of the next several months as the rest of the shipment continue to arrive.
Baltimore City Employees Can Get Up To $10,000 To Buy A Home
Mayor’s Annual Fall Cleanup Scheduled For October 21
