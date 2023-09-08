Baltimore City Employees Can Get Up To $10,000 To Buy A Home

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott is expanding its incentives for Baltimore employees to buy a home in the city.

The mayor announced that Baltimore City workers who buy a home in most of the city’s neighborhoods can now get $10,000 toward their down payment and closing costs.

Additionally, those who buy into neighborhoods with more competitive housing markets and homeownership rates can get a $5,000 incentive. The mayor announced that the Employee Homeownership Program will be unlimited through September 2024.

Baltimore City currently employs about 13,000 people. The administration describes 205 of the city’s neighborhoods as the “most affordable,” making them eligible for the $10,000 incentive.

Scott’s administration did note that Scott himself just became a first-time homebuyer in the city a few months ago.

Baltimore City government has put $9.7 million toward programs supporting “middle neighborhoods” as part of an overall $100 million from federal COVID-related funds that the city has dedicated to housing.

Click here for more information about the program.