Usher Set To Release New Album On Super Bowl Sunday

Published on September 25, 2023

Usher, Beloved Benefit

Source: Courtesy of Beloved Benefit / Beloved Benefit

It’s Usher season! After announcing he will be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the icon also made the announced he will be releasing his 9th studio album too! The album titled ‘Coming Home’ is set to drop the same day as his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 11, 2024. The cover art gives some good R&B vibes a shirtless Usher holding a peach behind the back of his neck. The project is  currently available for pre-order on Apple Music.

Let’s get ready for some new music & Usher on the field!

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” said JAY-Z. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

