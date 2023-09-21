Relationships have their rough patches, and sometimes couples have to take a step back and take a hard look at the issues at hand. When Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union reunited, the NBA legend returned with some difficult news: During their time apart, he’d gotten another woman pregnant.
RELATED: When Is It Time To Stop Saying You’re “Going Through” A Breakup?
RELATED: Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time
During an interview on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe, Wade recalls the day he came forward with a truth that stood to forever shatter the life he wanted with his now-wife.
“You try to think of everything possible,” Wade said. “You’re thinking about it all.. it’s all scary.. I’m a public figure, you know it’s gonna hurt.”
Check out the video below.
[VIDEO] Dwyane Wade: Telling Gabrielle About Break Baby Was Harder Than Losing The Finals was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups
-
Jeezy Reportedly Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mae
-
Teyana Taylor Announces Separation From Iman Shumpert After 7 Years of Marriage: ‘We Are Still The Best Of Friends’
-
Hitmaka Claps Back At Tink After She Alleges He’s “Foul” & That He Got “Physical” With Her
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Ashanti Makes Huge Relationship Stamp During VMA's
-
Jeezy Gets Cryptic On IG Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce News