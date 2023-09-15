Desiigner to Register As a Sex Offender After Plane Incident

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following an embarrassing incident on a Delta flight in April, Desiigner will now have to register as a sex offender after he pled guilty to indecent exposure.

According to authorities, the rapper was on an international flight to Japan and allegedly exposed his genitals and masturbated in front of the flight attendants. The staff reportedly asked Desiigner to stop several times, and after he continued, moved him to the back of the plane to be monitored by his two friends. When the police questioned the star about the incident, he explained that he, “didn’t really get too much …. cootie” and was “brick hard” during the flight. Legal documents also revealed that Desiigner blamed a flight attendant for his arousal and showed her his “magic stick” for “encouragement.”

The “Panda” rapper later admitted that he was suffering from mental health issues and canceled all shows and work obligations to get the help he needed.

In addition to now having to register as a sex offender, Desiigner will also have to comply with the stipulations of his 2-year probation term, as well as conduct 120 hours of community service, and ensure no firearms are in his possession.