Judge Denies Tory Lanez Bail Request

Well it looks like Tory Lanez will be headed to jail instead of home! Tory’s motion to stay out of prison as he appeals his conviction was denied on Thursday. This is following his 10 year sentenced for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. During Thursday’s hearing, Judge David Herriford denied the bail motion, citing the “violent felony” he was convicted of. The judge noted Tory’s “history of violating court orders,” like his protective order.
-
Tory Lanez Reportedly Married To The Mother Of His Son
-
LightSkinKeisha Reveals She’s Pregnant In Cute Birthday Instagram Post
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Hitmaka Claps Back At Tink After She Alleges He’s “Foul” & That He Got “Physical” With Her
-
Joseline Hernandez Gets Candid In Juicy Tell-All Carlos King Interview
-
Chrisean Rock Shares First Image Of Her Adorable Son
-
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Are Beach Baes In New ‘Bongos’ Video
-
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words