Judge Denies Tory Lanez Bail Request

Published on September 14, 2023

Well it looks like Tory Lanez will be headed to jail instead of home! Tory’s motion to stay out of prison as he appeals his conviction was denied on Thursday. This is following his 10 year sentenced for the shooting of  Megan Thee Stallion. During Thursday’s hearing, Judge David Herriford denied the bail motion, citing the “violent felony” he was convicted of. The judge noted Tory’s “history of violating court orders,” like his protective order.

 

