Ashanti Makes Huge Relationship Stamp During VMA’s

Published on September 13, 2023

Angel Ball 2012

Source: Steve Mack / Getty

Our favorite early 2000’s couple is back together and they’re flaunting their happiness! Just days after Nelly confirmed that he and Ashanti are back together, Ashanti showed up to the VMA’s with Nelly in her hand (literally). While walking the carpet Ashanti flaunted a clutch that had a photo of her and her boo Nelly. Now if that isn’t a “we go together real bad” idk what is.

To add to the personalized clutch, while on the carpet when asked about Nelly Ashanti told PEOPLE magazine “We’re in a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun.”

 

