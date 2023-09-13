Ashanti Makes Huge Relationship Stamp During VMA’s

Our favorite early 2000’s couple is back together and they’re flaunting their happiness! Just days after Nelly confirmed that he and Ashanti are back together, Ashanti showed up to the VMA’s with Nelly in her hand (literally). While walking the carpet Ashanti flaunted a clutch that had a photo of her and her boo Nelly. Now if that isn’t a “we go together real bad” idk what is.
To add to the personalized clutch, while on the carpet when asked about Nelly Ashanti told PEOPLE magazine “We’re in a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun.”
-
Tory Lanez Reportedly Married To The Mother Of His Son
-
LightSkinKeisha Reveals She’s Pregnant In Cute Birthday Instagram Post
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Hitmaka Claps Back At Tink After She Alleges He’s “Foul” & That He Got “Physical” With Her
-
Joseline Hernandez Gets Candid In Juicy Tell-All Carlos King Interview
-
Chrisean Rock Shares First Image Of Her Adorable Son
-
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Are Beach Baes In New ‘Bongos’ Video
-
Your Chance To Be Flown Out To Ne-Yo's Champagne & Roses Tour Featuring Robin Thicke & Mario! [REGISTER HERE]