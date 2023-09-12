92 Q
Applications For Maryland’s 2023 Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program Close On Sept. 15

Published on September 12, 2023

Student Loan Relief Ahead Warning Sign

The application deadline to be eligible for tax credits to help Marylanders pay off their student loans is quickly approaching.

The application for the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s 2023 Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit program closes on Friday, Sept. 15.

The commission announced that $18 million in tax credits are available to Maryland residents filing their 2023 tax returns.

The following are the criteria for eligibility:

“Every eligible Maryland resident should take advantage of this opportunity,” MHEC Acting Secretary Dr. Sanjay Rai said in a statement. “The minimal time it takes to fill out the application could allow for the maximum tax credit allowed, and that credit can be used to help pay off existing student loan debt.”

Click here for more information or to start the application.

